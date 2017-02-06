Farage’s wife says the pair are “living separate lives”

Take a look…

Nigel Farage’s wife has spoken to the Press Association and has said they have both been living “separate lives”.

Kirsten Farage said the former UKIP leader moved out of the family home in Kent, she added it “suits everyone” involved.

This comes after unconfirmed newspaper reports suggested that Farage was sharing a house with the French director of a think-tank.

Farage has yet to comment on the statement which was put out by his wife, the pair married in 1999 and have two children together.

Kirsten Farage said in a statement to the Press Association: “My husband and I have lived separate lives for some years and he moved out of the family home a while ago.”

“This is a situation that suits everyone and is not news to any of the people involved.”

She also asked reporters not to “doorstep” her home, she added: “Having press camped out in front of my house is extremely distressing, especially for my children. Please let us get on with our lives.”