Farage's former aide jailed - here's why

Nigel Farage’s former aide has been jailed in a money laundering scandal.

George Cottrell, 23, has pleaded guilty to a charge of wire fraud and admitted to posing as a money launderer.

He has been sentenced to eight months behind bars and been ordered him to pay $30,000 (£24,350) at a district court in Phoenix, Arizona.

Undercover agents, claiming to be drug dealers with large amounts of cash to conceal, began communicating with Cottrell in March 2014 after responding to an advert for money laundering services.

Cottrell was arrested when he was returning to the UK with Farage.

The former UKIP leader told ITV’s Good Morning Britain shortly after Cottrell’s arrest: “Listen, I can’t be responsible for what everyone around me does.”