Farage 4/1 to return to UKIP helm

Bookies say

Nigel Farage is once against amongst the runners and riders with Ladbrokes to be the next leader of UKIP.

With Henry Bolton’s position coming under increasing scrutiny, the bookies are starting to see money come in on his potential replacement, and it’s Nigel Farage who’s attracting the early cash at 4/1, despite seemingly ruling himself out already.

Ben Walker is also fancied by punters at 10/1, while market leaders David Kurten and Tim Aker are friendless at 3/1 apiece.

Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: “Farage might have ruled himself out, for now, but it wouldn’t be the first time he’s said one thing and done another, so it’s not a huge surprise to see punters backing him to replace Bolton.”

Ladbrokes latest betting:

Next UKIP leader

David Kurten 3/1

Tim Aker 3/1

Nigel Farage 4/1

Peter Whittle 5/1

Gerard Batten 8/1

Ben Walker 10/1

Bill Etheridge 10/1

16/1 bar