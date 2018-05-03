Facebook scandal: Data firm shuts but probe 'to go on'

UK’s data regulator would continue civil and criminal investigation

Cambridge Analytica, the embattled data firm that is accused of harvesting data from up to 87m Facebook profiles for use in political campaigns, has announced that it is shutting down along with its UK counterpart SCL Elections.

The company will begin bankruptcy proceedings, it said, after losing clients and facing mounting legal fees resulting from the scandal.

Following the announcement, Britain’s data regulator has said that it would continue civil and criminal investigations of the firm and will pursue “individuals and directors as appropriate” despite the shutdown.

“We will also monitor closely any successor companies using our powers to audit and inspect, to ensure the public is safeguarded,” a spokeswoman for the Information Commissioner’s Office stated.

Damian Collins, chair of the Commons select committee for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), also tweeted: “Cambridge Analytica and SCL Group cannot be allowed to delete their data history by closing.

“The investigations into their work are vital.”

