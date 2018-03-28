Facebook data scandal: Class lawsuit, Playboy joins #DeleteFacebook movement

Leading social media network has taken a beating

The trouble for Facebook does not seem to end.

Amid reports that the company’s boss Mark Zuckerberg may testify before the US Congress to explain how the data of 50m users ended up in the hands of political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, it is now understood that three Messenger users have reportedly sued the tech giant in a class action suit for violating their privacy by collecting logs of their phone calls and text messages.

The US lawsuit, which comes at a time when Facebook is already facing heat from all quarters, has been filed in federal court in the Northern District of California and seeks status as a class action on behalf of all affected users and asks for unspecified damages, according to Reuters.

A Facebook representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, leading men’s magazine Playboy also announced today that it is suspending its accounts on Facebook over the data mining controversy.

“Playboy has always stood for personal freedom and the celebration of sex,” it said in a statement: “Today we take another step in that ongoing fight.”

Playboy Enterprises told media: “There are more than 25 million fans who engage with Playboy via our various Facebook pages, and we do not want to be complicit in exposing them to the reported practices.”

