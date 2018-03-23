EU to introduce tougher laws for Facebook, Gmail?

Find out here

The EU is reportedly planning to apply tougher consumer laws to social media networks and email providers as a scrutiny measure in the wake of data mining allegations against Facebook.

Under the draft proposal, authorities could levy fines of at least 4 per cent of turnover. Currently, EU consumer authorities can only levy small fines and some lack power to sanction companies at all for breaking consumer law.

The proposal would extend the application of EU consumer law to “free” digital services for which consumers provide their personal data instead of paying with money, such as cloud storage services, social media and email accounts.

“Given the increasing economic value of personal data, those services are not simply ‘free’”, according to the document seen by Reuters and due to be presented next month.

The proposal would give consumers the right to pre-contractual information and to cancel contracts within 14 days.



