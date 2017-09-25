Emily Thornberry jokes that Boris should take a paternity test ‘with Jeremy Kyle’ as it is rumoured he ‘has fathered a love child’

Woah!

The Labour shadow foreign secretary, Emily Thornberry joked that the foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, should take “paternity test” in regard to broken Brexit promises.

Speaking at the Labour conference, in Brighton Thornberry said: “Apparently, he’s sick of being blamed for the way Brexit is going and all the broken promises of the Leave campaign.

“I’m sorry, conference? I’m sorry? Who does he think made all those promises? Who does he think was in charge of the Leave Campaign?”

It has been “rumoured” that Johnson “has fathered a love child,” Thornberry said to this: “I know Boris doesn’t like paternity tests, but we might need one for Brexit.

“We need to get him in a studio with Jeremy Kyle … ‘Yes, I’m sorry, Mr Johnson. We’ve got the results back.

“It looks like this one is yours. It must have been that wild night out you had with Michael Gove. I’ve calculated your maintenance payments. That’ll be £350m a week’.”

She added: “I know Boris doesn’t like paternity tests, but we might need one for Brexit.

“We need to get him in a studio with Jeremy Kyle.”