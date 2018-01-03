Donald Trump warns North Korea, tweets his nuclear button is 'much bigger'

Hits back at a New Year address made by Kim Jong Un

In a public tweet on Tuesday evening, US President Donald Trump taunted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he commands a “much bigger” and “more powerful” nuclear capabilities than his nation.



Raising the prospect of nuclear war with North Korea, Trump tweeted: “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

Trump’s tweet came in response to Kim’s New Year’s address where he had said he has a ‘nuclear button’ on his office desk and warned that “the whole territory of the U.S. is within the range of our nuclear strike”. The US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, had also warned Pyongyang against staging any further missile tests.

