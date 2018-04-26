Donald Trump 'to visit UK in July'

Further details expected in the few days

US President Donald Trump is set to visit Britain for a working visit in July, sources have confirmed to the Guardian. Further details on the trip can be expected to be announced in the next few days.

However, he will not be afforded the honour of a state visit with an official banquet at Buckingham Palace or a carriage procession up the Mall. It is understood that the trip is being planned to coincide with a visit the US president is making to a Nato summit in Brussels.

Prime Minister Theresa May had invited Trump for a state visit when she went to Washington in January 2017.