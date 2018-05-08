Donald Trump to scrap the Iran nuclear deal?

Here’s what the reports say

In a move which could spark a dangerous global crisis, US President Donald Trump is expected to announce today that he is pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal, according to media sources. However, it remains unclear on what terms, and whether sanctions would be reimposed.

If Trump does decide to pull out of the Iran agreement, it would give him a chance to cement his “America First” philosophy but would also risk triggering unknowable consequences that in a worst case scenario could lead to war with Iran, according to the CNN.

Meanwhile, European leaders have warned that a withdrawal would undo years of work that has kept nuclear weapons out of Iran’s hands.

Trump has been highly critical of the 2015 accord, under which Iran limited its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. The decision will be announced at the White House at 2pm ET.