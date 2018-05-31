Donald Trump slaps allies with steep metal tariffs

Trade war?

In a move which could sharply escalate the risk of a trade war between Washington and Brussels, the US has announced that it is imposing tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the EU, Canada and Mexico from midnight on Thursday

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters that Washington would proceed with plans for a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminium imports, although he said the door was still open for negotiations without specifying what measures could be taken.

“We look forward to continued negotiations, both with Canada and Mexico on the one hand, and with the European Commission on the other hand, because there are other issues that we also need to get resolved,” Ross said.

Meanwhile, the president of the European commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, has promised swift retaliation.