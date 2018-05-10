Data scandal: UK lawmakers summon ex-Cambridge Analytica boss

Find out when

British lawmakers have issued summons for the former chief executive of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, and a director of the official Brexit campaign group to appear before members of parliament, a British parliamentary committee said today.

Nix has been asked to appear in parliament on June 6, while Dominic Cummings, a former director of Vote Leave, must appear on May 22, the committee added.

Committee chairman Damian Collins said Nix and Cummings could be found in contempt of Parliament if they ignored the summons.

The media committee has launched a fake news investigation but its inquiry has broadened to examine the role of Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy, and Facebook in the Brexit vote and in the election of US President Donald Trump.