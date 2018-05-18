Data scandal-hit Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy

Find out here

Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of Facebook privacy row, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in a New York court on Thursday.

Cambridge Analytica LLC listed assets in the range of $100,001 to $500,000 and liabilities in the range of $1m to $10m, according to reports.

The company, which did work for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, had stated earlier this month that it had lost “virtually all” customers and suppliers as a result of reports that it improperly obtained information from tens of millions of Facebook users.