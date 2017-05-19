Danny DeVito backs Jeremy Corbyn for Prime Minister

What did he say?

Danny DeVito has backed Jeremy Corbyn to become the UK’s next Prime Minister.

DeVito urged his followers on Twitter to register to vote before the deadline on Monday.

He posted: “U.K. You’ve got the guy. Register by May 22nd. Vote for Jeremy Corbyn…show us how it’s done!#grime4corbyn.”

Jeremy Corbyn responded with: “If @DannyDeVito is saying you should register to vote then you really should,”

This isn’t the first-time DeVito has spoken out about politics.

In the run-up to last year’s US election he urged people not to vote for Donald Trump.

He described the future US President as “horrendous and shameful”.