Damian Green accuser says Theresa May was told a year ago about his behaviour

Downing Street denies May knew anything about Kate Maltby’s allegations

The Tory activist who accused the former First Secretary of State Damian Green of sending a suggestive text message and touching her knee has now claimed that Prime Minister Theresa May knew of the incidents more than a year ago.

Downing Street has, however, denied that May knew anything about Maltby’s allegations. A No 10 source said the PM has said “everyone should be able to work in politics without fear or harassment”.

31-year-old Kate Maltby made the allegations in an article after Green was named in the Westminster sexual harassment dossier. She said that May was aware of a ‘pattern of behaviour’ months before she made Green her effective deputy.

Maltby told media she had informed a Downing Street aide in September 2016 that Green had touched her leg and sent a suggestive text. She said May’s aide then told her the incidents were part of a ‘pattern’, before adding: ‘The Prime Minister knows.’

Maltby said the lack of support shown to her by May and party meant she would now advise other women to stay silent rather than to go public with their claims.

Speaking to The Telegraph, she said: ‘I told my story as part of a movement to encourage other women to expose everyday sexual harassment. I only ever wanted to make Westminster a place where people feel safer speaking out

The investigation into Green was prompted by Maltby’s allegations that he had “fleetingly” touched her knee in a pub in 2015, and in 2016 sent her a “suggestive” text message. The inquiry was later widened to include claims about legal pornography being discovered on his computer in 2008.