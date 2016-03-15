Crossrail 2 to get £80m in funding as Osborne gives rail project thumbs up

More trains for London!

George Osborne plotting government spending in a tunnel underground. Photo via @George_Osborne on Twitter

It’s Chancellor George Osborne’s big day tomorrow. Not his birthday, but the Budget.

And as usual, a few fiscal nuggets are slipped out of the Gladstone Box before he whips out the main economic surprises for the citizens of Britain to digest – whether they like it or not.

So, by way of an appetiser, the chancellor has confirmed the government will financially support the proposed Crossrail 2 railway project.

This is expected to involve throwing £80m at the project, which will bring a new railway line through central London, extending north and south of the capital.

The chancellor is also backing the HS3 train line, and after mentioning the support for the train line in a tweet, he wrote: “#NorthernPowerhouse”.

Wearing a fetching orange high-viz jacket at a Crossrail 1 building site, Osborne said these words: “In the Budget tomorrow, I’m going to give the green light to Crossrail 2 in London and the new High Speed 3 link across the north of England.”

He added: “An absolutely crucial part of improving the economy of our country is making sure we invest in our northern powerhouse, and improving transport links across the north of England will be a huge boost to the economy of the north of England and the whole of the United Kingdom.”