Crazy Vince Cable facts
10 things you didn’t know
- He was elected as the leader of the Liberal Demoncrats last week so here are 10 things you didn’t know about Vince Cable:
- His full name is John Vincent Cable.
- At 74 years old he is the oldest leader of Liberal Democrats in their 30-year history.
- He ran unopposed in the Liberal Democrat leadership race after Tim Farron stepped down following speculation on his views on homosexuality and no one ran against him.
- He lived in Kenya for two years, working as a treasury finance officer for the Kenyan government and this is also where he met his first wife Olympia.
- He wears two wedding rings, one for his late wife Olympia (who died of cancer in 2001) and one for his current wife Rachel.
- He is a part time cattle farmer with his wife in Hampshire.
- He has a PhD in economics from the University of Glasgow.
- He stood for parliament unsuccessfully on four occasions before being elected as MP for Twickenham in 1997.
- He is well published author and has written many novels trade and economics. He is currently working on his first novel a political thriller about life after Brexit called Open Arms.
- He is an accomplished ballroom dancer and took part in the 2010 Strictly Christmas special where he performed the foxtrot.