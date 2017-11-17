Could Michael Gove oust Hammond to be the next chancellor?

Here’s what bookies say

Michael Gove has been installed as the favourite to become the next Chancellor of the Exchequer with Ladbrokes.

Following reports he has recently been auditioning for the role, the bookies have chalked up the runners and riders to replace Philip Hammond, and Gove has taken the top spot with odds of 4/1.

Amber Rudd and Sajid Javid are next in the betting as 6/1 chances, while it’s an 8/1 shot that Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell is the next occupant of No.11.

Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: “We’re not convinced spreadsheet Phil is leaving just yet, but depending how next week’s Budget goes and should punters believe the rumours, 4/1 might look like a good bet for another Brexiteer taking a top job.”

Ladbrokes latest betting - Next Chancellor of the Exchequer

Michael Gove 4/1

Amber Rudd 6/1

Sajid Javid 6/1

John McDonnell 8/1

David Gauke 10/1

Jeremy Hunt 510/1

Chris Grayling 12/1

Greg Clarke 12/1

Jacob Rees-Mogg 16/1

20/1 bar