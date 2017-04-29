Corbyn believes in ‘empowering others to make up their minds’

Here’s what he had to say

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said Saturday to Labour supporters that the prime minister Theresa May was developing a “presidential bunker mentality.”

Corbyn said Saturday that he believes “in empowering others to make up their minds” for themselves.

He urged young people to vote and said that apathy will hand seats to the Conservative party.

In what was Corbyn’s most personal speech so far in the election campaign he said, “if leaders go unchallenged, they can make some of the most damaging mistakes.”

He told Labour supporters in East London that: “If party leaders put themselves ahead of serving the people, they stop listening and even put our country at risk.”

“Barely nine months into Theresa May’s premiership, there are clear warning signs that she and her closest advisers are slipping into that presidential bunker mentality.”

“Whereas it is the job of leadership to hold open the space for dissent, new thinking and fit-for-purpose policy.”

“So, while it might not be the stuff of sound bites, I have always believed in standing firm and empowering others to make up their minds and come on board when they are ready.”

Corbyn said that leaders have to give in to “vested interests” and that “It wasn’t clear to me there could be another way.”

He continued: “But I’ve learned there is. Whereas insecure leaders want to feel stronger by asking you to give them more power, I recognise strong leadership as equipping you with more power.”

Corbyn said that there is 2.4m people missing from the UK electoral register. he added that this is barley 40 per cent of 18-24-year-olds.

He continued to say that the Conservatives will be more than happy with this and “apathy and resignation” will certainly secure the Conservative party more seats.

Corbyn was asked what if he does not become prime minister and would it be bad for the Labour party if they did not win. Corbyn replied: “I’m going all over the country, and you know what? - the printed papers say one thing but the mood on the street tells me something very, very different.”

“There’s a positive energy and a positive anger out there.”

“People are fed up, they are fed up with not being able to get somewhere to live, they are fed up with waiting for hospital appointments, they are fed up with zero hours’ contracts, they are fed up with low pay, they are fed up with debt, they are fed up with not being able to get on in their lives because of a system that’s rigged against them.”