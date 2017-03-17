Conservatives “scared” of second Scottish independence vote

This is what SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson said

SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson is set to accuse the government of “running scared” of Scottish opinion.

Robertson will be speaking at the SNP Spring conference in Aberdeen later, he is to claim that Prime Minister Theresa May is “panicked” in turning down calls for a second referendum on independence.

At the Conservative Spring conference in Cardiff, May is expected to say she is working for “the whole country”.

She will be launching a “Plan for Britain”.

Robertson is expected to say: “It is clear from the PM’s panicked response to the Scottish government’s decision to rightly give people in Scotland a choice over Scotland’s future, that the Tories are simply scared of the people’s choice.”

“The Tories’ argument is not about process, it is about their desperate desire to prevent anyone having the chance to reject the hard right Brexit that they are so wedded to.”

“The truth is it should not be for either Theresa May or the Scottish government to decide Scotland’s future. That choice belongs to the parliament and the people of Scotland and it is one this party will never shy away from.”

