Conservative Party conference: Here’s what Twitter had to say

4 October 2017 | By LLB Reporter

Theresa May

What were your thoughts?

What should have been remembered as a landmark speech in the political career of British prime minister, Theresa May, turned out to be series of unfortunate events, especially when May received a P45 from a protestor saying this is from Boris.

All those who watched May’s speech today would have seen a series of horrendous events taking place, here’s what Twitter had to say.

Here’s one from the Press Association, how embarrasing!

This Labour MP had this to say.

Andrew Neil heading for a lunch time drink…

Clearly the cough was annoying more than just May.

 

Related Articles

Social Bookmarks