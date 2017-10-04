Conservative Party conference: Here’s what Twitter had to say
What were your thoughts?
What should have been remembered as a landmark speech in the political career of British prime minister, Theresa May, turned out to be series of unfortunate events, especially when May received a P45 from a protestor saying this is from Boris.
All those who watched May’s speech today would have seen a series of horrendous events taking place, here’s what Twitter had to say.
This is what happens when you send the Poles home. pic.twitter.com/Wu94aMmwdl
— Ben Stanley (@BDStanley) October 4, 2017
We now go live to brexit pic.twitter.com/L4qHXFVreI
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 4, 2017
Anyone can catch a cold but this cough is becoming a ghastly national metaphor.
— Alastair Campbell (@campbellclaret) October 4, 2017
*coughs* pic.twitter.com/1b6CoW5Mrz
— Theresa May (@theresa_may) October 4, 2017
Here’s one from the Press Association, how embarrasing!
This was perhaps the biggest of multiple hiccups during Theresa May’s keynote speech at #CPC17 pic.twitter.com/iVyxVfvSV5
— Press Association (@PA) October 4, 2017
NEW: We found what we assume is the P45 the prankster tried to hand to PM during her speech. #cpc17 pic.twitter.com/QeB64wxRkT
— Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) October 4, 2017
This Labour MP had this to say.
Please make it stop https://t.co/JZL3cytqjr
— Jonathan Reynolds (@jreynoldsMP) October 4, 2017
I’ve had just about all I can take of British politics right now.
— Glen O’Hara (@gsoh31) October 4, 2017
Andrew Neil heading for a lunch time drink…
It’s over. Dunno about PM but I need a drink.
— Andrew Neil (@afneil) October 4, 2017
Jokes aside, how a random bloke was allowed to get within touching distance of the Prime Minister without much trouble is really concerning.
— Jake Johnstone (@hijakejohnstone) October 4, 2017
Guy handing the P45 to Mrs May will be an enduring symbol of the most incompetent feckless party conference this country’s ever seen #CPC17
— Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) October 4, 2017
Clearly the cough was annoying more than just May.
She needs to quit the fags as well as the government.. cough cough #TheresaMay #CPC17 pic.twitter.com/0YbsY33SQh
— acicconeyouthⓋ (@acicconeyouth) October 4, 2017
Best picture from a conference in years #TheresaMay #CPC17 pic.twitter.com/zSeVCrXxJL
— Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) October 4, 2017