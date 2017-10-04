Conservative Party conference: Here’s what Twitter had to say

What were your thoughts?

What should have been remembered as a landmark speech in the political career of British prime minister, Theresa May, turned out to be series of unfortunate events, especially when May received a P45 from a protestor saying this is from Boris.

All those who watched May’s speech today would have seen a series of horrendous events taking place, here’s what Twitter had to say.

This is what happens when you send the Poles home. pic.twitter.com/Wu94aMmwdl — Ben Stanley (@BDStanley) October 4, 2017

We now go live to brexit pic.twitter.com/L4qHXFVreI — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 4, 2017

Anyone can catch a cold but this cough is becoming a ghastly national metaphor. — Alastair Campbell (@campbellclaret) October 4, 2017

Here’s one from the Press Association, how embarrasing!

This was perhaps the biggest of multiple hiccups during Theresa May’s keynote speech at #CPC17 pic.twitter.com/iVyxVfvSV5 — Press Association (@PA) October 4, 2017

NEW: We found what we assume is the P45 the prankster tried to hand to PM during her speech. #cpc17 pic.twitter.com/QeB64wxRkT — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) October 4, 2017

This Labour MP had this to say.

Please make it stop https://t.co/JZL3cytqjr — Jonathan Reynolds (@jreynoldsMP) October 4, 2017

I’ve had just about all I can take of British politics right now. — Glen O’Hara (@gsoh31) October 4, 2017

Andrew Neil heading for a lunch time drink…

It’s over. Dunno about PM but I need a drink. — Andrew Neil (@afneil) October 4, 2017

Jokes aside, how a random bloke was allowed to get within touching distance of the Prime Minister without much trouble is really concerning. — Jake Johnstone (@hijakejohnstone) October 4, 2017

Guy handing the P45 to Mrs May will be an enduring symbol of the most incompetent feckless party conference this country’s ever seen #CPC17 — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) October 4, 2017

Clearly the cough was annoying more than just May.