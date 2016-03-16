Comic relief? The funniest jokes about Osborne's Budget
Because if you can’t cry, you might as well laugh
The 2016 Budget had some lightly eye-watering moments - especially for those who like a lemonade from time to time.
But there were a few jokes to be had:
hey girl are you the office of national statistics because I think you’ll find my growth disappointing pic.twitter.com/5vImlqWqFN
— keri (@kerihw) March 16, 2016
When you’re pretty sure disabled people are just hallucinations anyway. pic.twitter.com/gfuxD9bdLn
— Scriblit (@Scriblit) March 16, 2016
The Labour frontbenchers look *captivated*. pic.twitter.com/pUCZLkidOr
— Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) March 16, 2016
Is nobody paying attention? #Budget2016pic.twitter.com/17vaqFQaYH
— Ryan Barrell (@RyanBarrell) March 16, 2016
So taxes raised on those who harm only themselves by eating sugar, but taxes frozen on those who pollute everybody else’s air #Budget2016
— Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 16, 2016
A great budget. As long as you own a house, have a well-paid job, don’t have a kid at school and aren’t ill or disabled or young #budget2016
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 16, 2016
Thanks BBC #Budget2016pic.twitter.com/0qlUFs2XT3
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 16, 2016
Watched a full twenty minutes of The Muppet Show before realising it was George Osborne delivering the #Budget2016. Awkward.
— Prince Charles (@Charles_HRH) March 16, 2016
Just told the people in the foodbank queue about the new savings ISA. They’re ecstatic.#Budget2016
— Rob.Lackenby (@Butsurelynot) March 16, 2016
Can you guess what time sugar tax was announced from this graph of Britvic share price? #Budget2016pic.twitter.com/Rrq4MAkjc8
— Ian Katz (@iankatz1000) March 16, 2016