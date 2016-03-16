Comic relief? The funniest jokes about Osborne's Budget

Because if you can’t cry, you might as well laugh

Here’s “George Osborne”, in 2010. Image via Flickr and 38 Degrees

The 2016 Budget had some lightly eye-watering moments - especially for those who like a lemonade from time to time.

But there were a few jokes to be had:

hey girl are you the office of national statistics because I think you’ll find my growth disappointing pic.twitter.com/5vImlqWqFN — keri (@kerihw) March 16, 2016

When you’re pretty sure disabled people are just hallucinations anyway. pic.twitter.com/gfuxD9bdLn — Scriblit (@Scriblit) March 16, 2016

The Labour frontbenchers look *captivated*. pic.twitter.com/pUCZLkidOr — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) March 16, 2016

So taxes raised on those who harm only themselves by eating sugar, but taxes frozen on those who pollute everybody else’s air #Budget2016 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 16, 2016

A great budget. As long as you own a house, have a well-paid job, don’t have a kid at school and aren’t ill or disabled or young #budget2016 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 16, 2016

Watched a full twenty minutes of The Muppet Show before realising it was George Osborne delivering the #Budget2016. Awkward. — Prince Charles (@Charles_HRH) March 16, 2016

Just told the people in the foodbank queue about the new savings ISA. They’re ecstatic.#Budget2016 — Rob.Lackenby (@Butsurelynot) March 16, 2016