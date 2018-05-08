Comcast to make a hostile bid for Fox assets?
Here’s what the reports say
In a move that could topple Disney out of the running, US cable operator Comcast has reportedly held talks with American banks to secure around $60bn in financing for a hostile bid for 21st Century Fox Inc.’s entertainment and international assets, according to Reuters.
Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts only plans to proceed with the bid if a federal judge allows AT&T’s planned $85bn acquisition of Time Warner to proceed, sources said.
The owner of NBC and Universal Pictures had previously offered Fox at least 16 per cent more for a chunk of its assets than Disney, though regulatory concerns ultimately led Rupert Murdoch to accept the lower bid.
Comcast, Fox and Disney declined to comment.