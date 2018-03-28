Britain will deliver Brexit despite funding allegations, says PM

Said during the PMQs today

Prime Minister Theresa May said today that her government would deliver on Britain’s vote to leave the EU, after the referendum result was questioned by some critics who say funding rules were broken by Brexit campaigners.

“If there are those who are trying to suggest that the government should be rejecting the result of the referendum as a result of these sort of claims, I say to them very clearly … the referendum was held, the vote was taken, the people gave their view and we will be delivering on it,” May told parliament.