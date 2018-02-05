Britain will ‘categorically’ leave customs union after Brexit

Downing Street has clarified ahead of meeting with EU chief negotiator

Ahead of a meeting with Michel Barnier today, Downing Street has clarified that Britain will “categorically” leave the EU customs union.

According to Reuters, membership of the, or a, customs union after Brexit, would prevent London from striking trade deals with countries outside the EU in future.

Reacting to the update, Barnier told media earlier today: “We know the line of the Government… We have to respect the red lines of the British Government - but they have to respect the rules of the Union.”

“We haven’t a minute to lose because we want to achieve a deal,” he further added.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Brexit Secretary David Davis will meet the EU chief negotiator today to open negotiations on transitional arrangements.

Meanwhile, members of the Cabinet Brexit sub-committee will meet on Wednesday and then again on Thursday as they seek to thrash out an agreement on what future relationship the UK will seek.