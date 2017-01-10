Britain is 'first in line' for US trade deal, says Boris

Johnson meets US counterparts

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson is optimistic about healthy ties with America saying Britain is “first in line” for a trade deal with the US.

Johnson is the US currently where he met up with Donald Trump’s senior advisers.

He said: “Clearly, the Trump administration-to-be has a very exciting agenda of change. One thing that won’t change though is the closeness of the relationship between the US and the UK.

“We are the number two contributor to defence in Nato. We are America’s principal partner in working for global security and, of course, we are great campaigners for free trade.

“We hear that we are first in line to do a great free trade deal with the United States. So, it’s going to be a very exciting year for both our countries.”