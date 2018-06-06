Brexit white paper: PM refuses to say when it will be published

Despite pressure from Labour leader

Despite pressure from the opposition at the PMQs today, PM Theresa May twice refused to answer whether her government would publish its Brexit negotiation policy proposals ahead of the June 28-29 EU summit.

The white paper had originally been expected to be delivered before a summit with European leaders later this month.

When asked by leader Jeremy Corbyn whether it would be published before the summit, May said: “The Brexit Secretary and I agree we want to publish a White Paper that goes beyond the speeches and the papers that have been given and published so far.”

To this, Corbyn replied: “The question was a simple one actually: it was ‘when will this paper be published?’”

He asked again whether May could say whether the Brexit proposals would be published ahead of the June EU summit. May again did not commit.