Brexit secretary attacks Brussels saying the ‘line was crossed’

David Davis said Thursday evening on BBC Question Time that European politicians are “trying to bully the British people” during the Brexit negotiations and said a “line has been crossed.”

The prime minister, Theresa May accused Brussels this week of trying to influence the general election by making “threats.”

Donald Tusk the European Council president said on Twitter Thursday: “Brexit talks difficult enough. If emotions get out of hand, they’ll become impossible. Discretion, moderation & mutual respect needed.”

Davis said on the BBC’s show that the EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker has deliberately misled May over last week’s dinner and said: “Clearly what was happening was the commission was trying to bully the British people.”

“The British people will not be bullied, and the government will not allow them to be bullied.”