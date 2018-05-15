Brexit: Scotland set to reject EU Withdrawal Bill

Heading for Constitutional crisis?

Scotland’s parliament is expected to formally reject legislation for taking Britain out of the EU today.

The Scottish government has urged the Parliament in Edinburgh to refuse “legislative consent” for the highly contested EU(Withdrawal) Bill currently being debated by lawmakers in London.

Prime Minister Theresa May is under no obligation to amend her Brexit plan if Scotland objects, but experts warn that a confrontation between London and Edinburgh could push Scotland towards independence.

Meanwhile, the UK Government has accused Scottish opponents of “nit-picking” and told its Scottish counterparts the “door is still open” for a deal to end the long-running Brexit powers dispute.