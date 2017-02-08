Brexit bill set for final vote

The latest on Brexit…

The Brexit bill which will help aid the government begin the formal process of leaving the EU will reach a final vote later today.

MPs will debate further amendments to the bill, the vote will allow Article 50 to be triggered by Theresa May’s deadline of the end of March.

The debate could last up to seven hours, the vote it due at 20:00 GMT.

Labour MPs have been told by Corbyn to back the bill as he believes it would undemocratic to ignore the will of the people.

Shadow business secretary, Clive Lewis has said he will go against the bill unless Labour amendments are passed in the Commons.

The vote means that the government has been able to clear two days of debate in the Commons without the bill being amended.

The commons will debate the final set of amendments later today, this includes on key principles for the negotiation process. This is before the bill goes before its third and final reading.

As soon as the bill passes the Commons, it will then be taken to the House of Lords after it returns from recess on the 20 February.