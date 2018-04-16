Brexit appeal: Theresa May calls on Commonwealth to boost trade

PM is scheduled to speak at the opening business forum in London today

PM Theresa May is scheduled to speak at the opening Commonwealth business summit in London today where she will call on the Commonwealth leaders to boost trade and forge new links as Britain gears to leave the European Union in 2019.

According to the Financial Times, the sessions will include speeches on accessing modern financial services, whether technology enables borderless trade, fintech and cyber security.

May hopes to win the support of the Commonwealth, a network of mostly former British colonies, for future trade deals at a meeting of its heads in London this week, and bolster her argument that the future is bright after Brexit.

“Our Commonwealth family already accounts for one-fifth of global trade,” May stated before the meeting.