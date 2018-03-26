BREAKING: US expels 60 Russian diplomats

Over Salisbury spy poisoning

US President Donald Trump has has ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats from America over the Salisbury poisoning row. President of the EU council Donald Tusk has also announced that 14 member states have decided to expel Russian diplomats.

The US will also order the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle, according to Reuters.

The US state department said in a statement: “On March 4, Russia used a military-grade nerve agent to attempt to murder a British citizen and his daughter in Salisbury.

“This attack on our Ally the United Kingdom put countless innocent lives at risk and resulted in serious injury to three people, including a police officer.”

It called the attack an “outrageous violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and breach of international law”.

Meanwhile, Moscow has now stated that they will also expel at least 60 staff from US diplomatic missions in Russia in response to Washington’s decision today, RIA news agency quoted a member of the upper house of the Russian parliament as saying.