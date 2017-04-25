BREAKING James Carver MEP resigns from UKIP

Here’s why

Tuesday James Carver MEP has announced his resignation from UKIP as the Foreign and Commonwealth affairs spokesman.

Carver has resigned over the misguided burqa ban that Paul Nuttall is to introduce as he “strongly disagrees” with it and said, “No-one has the right to dictate what people should wear.”

He added: “undermined my desire to represent all communities.”

Carver the West Midlands MEP said in a statement: “I would be one of the first to condemn a ban on wearing a crucifix as an infringement of liberty. No-one has the right to dictate what people should wear.”

“When facial identification is necessary, such as at passport controls, or in a bank, then it is perfectly reasonable to order the removal of veils, as is the practice, but in a free and liberal society, people have a right to their religious beliefs, and to dress as they see fit.”

“It is, therefore, with deep regret, that I have decided to resign as UKIP’s Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs spokesman, as I feel this policy undermines my desire to represent all communities within the West Midlands, including the many British Muslims, who, I know, from first-hand experience, voted to leave the EU in last year’s referendum.”

“This week sees the 21st anniversary of my UKIP membership, the party that I have campaigned so hard for, and still believe in. I have consistently spoken of my desire for a truly global perspective for the United Kingdom, outside of the European Union, and I see this policy as being incompatible with that aim.”

Nuttall announced the burqa ban Monday saying it will be part of a new “integration agenda,” Caroline Green the Green Party co-leader called it “full throttled Islamphobia.”

James Carver MEP wrote on Twitter:

It is with regret that I announce my resignation as @UKIP’s Foreign & Commonwealth affairs spokesman.https://t.co/IngCFkghkZ — James Carver MEP (@JamesJimCarver) April 25, 2017

More follows…