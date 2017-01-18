Boris Johnson backs PM’s Brexit speech

The latest on Brexit…

Boris Johnson has said other countries are “queuing up” to sign trade deals with the UK once it leaves EU.

The foreign secretary also spoke of the new migration plans the PM spoke of, he said the UK would not be “hauling up the drawbridge”.

Theresa May spoke of the decision of the UK pulling out of the EU single market as part of her speech on Tuesday.

The UK is set to begin official Brexit talks at the end of March. Johnson wrote in the Daily Telegraph: “We will no longer be part of the common commercial policy, or bound by the Common External Tariff, and we will no longer have our trade policy run by the EU commission.”

“That means - crucially - that we will be able to do new free trade deals with countries around the world. They are already queuing up.”

“Under EU rules, we are not formally allowed to negotiate these new treaties until we leave. But there is nothing to say that ideas cannot be pencilled in.”