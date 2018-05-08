Boris Johnson attacks PM’s customs plan as “crazy”

Here’s why

Boris Johnson has attacked Theresa May’s plan for post-Brexit customs rules as “crazy” and claimed it would create ‘a whole new web of bureaucracy’.

While speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper from Washington, the foreign secretary called the “customs partnership” plan - under which the UK would collect tariffs on behalf the EU - as a ‘crazy system’.

“If you have the new customs partnership, you have a crazy system whereby you end up collecting the tariffs on behalf of the EU at the UK frontier. If the EU decides to impose punitive tariffs on something the UK wants to bring in cheaply, there’s nothing you can do.

“That’s not taking back control of your trade policy, it’s not taking back control of your laws, it’s not taking back control of your borders and it’s actually not taking back control of your money either, because tariffs would get paid centrally back to Brussels.”

Johnson further said: “It’s totally untried and would make it very, very difficult to do free trade deals.”

