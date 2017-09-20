Boris 11/4 to be out by Monday

Will the foreign secretary quit?

Boris Johnson is just 11/4 to be replaced as Foreign Secretary by Monday, according to Ladbrokes.



The bookies have seen a flood of cash for him to be the next cabinet member to leave and now political punters are speculating whether he’ll make it past the weekend.



Matthew Shaddick of Ladbrokes said: “If the money is right, Boris might be leaving for the backbenches well before the UK exits the EU.”

Ladbrokes latest odds

Boris is still Foreign Secretary on Monday - 1/4

Boris to quit or be sacked as Foreign Secretary before Monday - 11/4