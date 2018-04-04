Boost for Britain: Peugeot to build new van at Vauxhall's Luton plant

Business secretary Greg Clark welcomed the decision

In a big boost to the British brand a year before Brexit, Peugeot has confirmed today that it will boost output at its English Vauxhall van plant by around two thirds from next year onwards, safeguarding 1,400 jobs at the plant.

The carmaker is planning to increase production of its Opel/Vivaro model at the Luton plant to 100,000 vehicles per year, up from 60,000 from last year. The French auto-maker added that Vauxhall’s next Vivaro van would be built at the British company’s plant in Luton.

“The performance plan has been facilitated by both the responsible social dialogue with the Unite union guaranteeing production flexibility and the support of the United Kingdom Government and Luton Borough Council, despite Brexit uncertainties,” the company said in a statement.

Business secretary Greg Clark welcomed the decision to boost investment in Luton as a “vote of confidence in Vauxhall’s high-skilled workforce and the UK’s world leading automotive sector”.

He added: “This investment in upgrading the production platform will safeguard and grow jobs, ensuring the future of the Luton plant well into the next decade and help ensure the plant is well positioned for future Vauxhall models to be made in the UK.”