Australia to boycott World Cup 2018 over nerve agent attack?

Australia to expel two Russian diplomats as part of global action against Moscow

As part of global action against Moscow, Australia has announced that it will expel two Russian diplomats in response to the nerve agent attack in Britain.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has said in a statement: “Together with the United Kingdom and other allies and partners, Australia is taking action in response to the recent nerve agent attack in Salisbury, UK.

“Two Russian diplomats identified as undeclared intelligence officers will be expelled by the Australian government for actions inconsistent with their status, pursuant to the Vienna Conventions.”

Meanwhile, there were increasing reports that Socceroos could formally boycott the World Cup in Russia after the Foreign Minister Julie Bishop hinted: “There are a whole range of further options of action that could be taken, the World Cup is one of the further actions that could be taken in relation to this matter.”

However, clarifying to all media and fans, Bishop has now tweeted that the Government was not ‘considering a boycott’.

That is wrong - the government is not considering a boycott of the #World Cup. https://t.co/WfEgLl7reb — Julie Bishop (@JulieBishopMP) March 27, 2018

A spokesperson for Football Federation Australia also told ABC that the organisation “respects the Australian Government’s responsibility to make decisions about diplomatic and international relations”.

“We have sought clarification regarding the Foreign Minister’s comments about the World Cup,” they said.