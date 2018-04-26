Amber Rudd to resign over Windrush scandal?

Here’s what May’s spokesman said

Home secretary Amber Rudd has been facing repeated calls to resign after giving contradictory statements about meeting targets for deportations, which has deepened the existing scandal over Britain’s treatment of Caribbean immigrants.

However, PM Theresa May has shown confidence in her minister. When her spokesman was asked if PM had full confidence in Rudd after Windrush, he told media: “Yes.”

“The Home Secretary is working hard in order to address the concerns that have been raised in relation to Windrush and to ensure they are addressed and put right,” he added.

For nearly two weeks, British ministers have been struggling to explain why some descendants of the so-called “Windrush generation”, invited to Britain to plug labour shortfalls between 1948 and 1971, had been labelled as illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, the Home Office is set to axe immigration removal targets according to leading reports