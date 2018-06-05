All about the historic Trump-Kim meeting on June 12

‘Good progress has been made’

Just after the US said that preparations for the 12 June meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are going well, lets take a look at what we know about the historic summit so far.

Leaders Trump and Kim are expected to meet at 9am Singapore time on 12 June for the summit, according to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. However, it still remains unclear where in the city state the two will meet.

Sanders also told media yesterday that Trump “has been receiving daily briefings on North Korea from his national security team”.

“We feel like things are continuing to move forward, and good progress has been made,” Sanders said.

The White House “advance team” — which includes military, security, technical and medical staff — is already in Singapore, she added, for “finalizing preparations and will remain in place until the summit begins”.

Some days ago, Trump had abruptly cancelled the summit but then announced that the meeting was back on.