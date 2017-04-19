Alan Johnson will not stand for re-election

Who’s next?

Labour MP Alan Johnson and former Labour home secretary has said that he will not stand for re-election.

Johnson who represents Hull West and Hessle and has held his seat for 20 years, he wrote in a letter to his constituency party: “Every day has been a privilege and a pleasure but it can’t go on for ever.”

Johnson referenced “the anguish of a mid-term by-election” and went on to say that his “personal decision is whether to retire now or in 2022 when I’ll be into my 70s.”

“I’ve decided that going now will give me the opportunity to do other things with my life and is therefore in the best interests of me and my family. I also think it’s best for the party.”

Labour’s Tom Blenkinsop MP who is a staunch critic of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has also announced that he will not be standing for re-election. Blenkinsop had cited “irreconcilable differences” within the leadership of the Labour party.

Blenkinsop said in a tweet Tuesday: “I will not be standing for re-election.”