Adiós Rajoy: Here's the new Spanish PM

Following a no-confidence motion

Socialist Pedro Sanchez has become the new prime minister of Spain after outgoing leader Mariano Rajoy lost a parliamentary confidence vote today.

Sanchez, the 46-year-old former economics professor, has becomes Spain’s seventh PM since its return to democracy in the late 1970s.

According to media reports, Rajoy is the first prime minister in modern Spanish history to be defeated in a no-confidence motion. He lost the vote by a slim majority — 180 people voting yes, 169 no votes and one abstainer.