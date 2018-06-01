'Absurd' Trump tariffs: Here's how the allies reacted

Hours after the US Commerce Secretary announced the move

Just hours after the US President Donald Trump slapped EU, Canada and Mexico with a 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium, the allies have hit back and warned of transatlantic trade war.

The UK government said it was “deeply disappointed” by the decision, adding that the UK and other EU countries were close allies of the US and should be “permanently and fully exempted” from the tariffs.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox branded the move as “just protectionism”. He told Sky News: “It’s very disappointing that the United States has chosen to apply steel and aluminium tariffs to countries across the European Union, allies of the United States, and all in the name of national security.

“And, in the case of the United Kingdom, where we send steel to the United States that is vital for their businesses and their defence industry, it is patently absurd.”

Labour’s shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner reiterated: “…If the Government had any doubt as to how ‘special’ our relationship with the US is to President Trump then these tariffs make it clear that even close allies will not be spared from his America First policies. Labour would coordinate a decisive set of counter-measures with the EU and challenge the USA at the World Trade Organisation.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also called the US tariffs as “totally unacceptable.” “These tariffs are an affront to the long standing security partnership between Canada and the United States, and in particular, an affront to the thousands of Canadians who have fought and died alongside their American brothers in arms,” he added.

The tariffs were announced by the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross yesterday.