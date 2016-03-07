9 scandals that show Morrissey would be the worst London mayor ever

The singer said he was considering standing for mayor of London

Morrissey has said he would seriously consider standing for London mayor.

But despite being a well-known public figure who has spent decades in front of the camera, it’s likely the former Smiths frontman would be far too outspoken to even be elected mayor, let alone complete a term without angering almost everyone in London.

Going by his track record, he would be London’s worst ever mayor. Here are nine scandals that show he’s definitely not mayoral material:

1. He said the Norwegian massacre was “nothing” compared to fast food production

In 2011, Morrissey said the terror attack in which gunman Anders Breivik killed 76 people on a Norwegian island was like the slaughter of animals for fast food.

He said: “We all live in a murderous world, as the events in Norway have shown, with 97 [sic] dead. Though that is nothing compared to what happens in McDonald’s and Kentucky Fried shit every day.”

2. He called Chinese people a “subspecies”

In 2010, he said Chinese people were a “subspecies” because of their poor animal rights record. Referring to news stories about the treatment of animals in circuses and zoos in China, the singer said: “Did you see the thing on the news about their treatment of animals and animal welfare? Absolutely horrific. You can’t help but feel that the Chinese are a subspecies.”

3. He inexplicably blamed Beyoncé for the near-extinction of the rhino

In 2013, Morrissey said rhinos were nearly extinct because of Beyoncé, though it isn’t actually clear whether she actually owns anything made of rhino skin.

He said: “The rhino is now more or less extinct, and it’s not because of global warming or shrinking habitats. It’s because of Beyoncé’s handbags.”

4. He hates children

Morrissey has said he hates kids, and even hated them when he was a child. “I never liked school and I never actually liked children, which made life terribly difficult,” he said in an interview in 1984.

5. He has attacked the royal family multiple times

Morrissey is famously a republican and often speaks out against the royal family. He has been seen wearing a “We Hate William and Kate” t-shirt and in 2012 said the royals were to blame for the death of a nurse who committed suicide while working at the hospital Kate Middleton was admitted to when she was pregnant with her first child.

He said: “There’s no blame placed at Kate Middleton, who was in the hospital for, as far as I can see, absolutely no reason … She feels no shame about the death of this woman. The arrogance of the British royals is staggering, absolutely staggering.”

Back in 1994, he also said he wished Prince Charles had been shot, after an incident where an Australian student fired a starting pistol at the Prince of Wales.

He said: “I wish that Prince Charles had been shot. I think it would have made the world a more interesting place.”

6. He thinks England has been ruined by immigration

Morrissey sued NME in 2007 after an article alleged he was a racist. However, he was quoted in the magazine as saying: “England is a memory now.

“The gates are flooded and anybody can have access to England and join in.”

Probably not the most popular opinion in one of the world’s most diverse cities.

7. He slagged off the London Olympics

Despite being widely praised as a London success story, Morrissey likened the patriotism of the London Olympics in 2012 to “the spirit of 1939 Germany”.

He said: “I am unable to watch the Olympics due to the blustering jingoism that drenches the event. Has England ever been quite so foul with patriotism? The ‘dazzling royals’ have, quite naturally, hi-jacked the Olympics for their own empirical needs, and no oppositional voice is allowed in the free press. It is lethal to witness.”

8. He said reggae was “the most racist music in the entire world”

Morrissey is famously not a fan of reggae, telling a newspaper in 1984, “all reggae is vile”.

He later expanded on that point, calling reggae the “most racist music in the entire world” and said it was “an absolute total glorification of black supremacy”.

9. He insinuated he was disappointed Margaret Thatcher wasn’t hurt in a bomb blast

In 1984, following the failed assassination of then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Morrissey said: “The sorrow of the IRA Brighton bombing is that Thatcher escaped unscathed.”