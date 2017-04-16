Police take time out for a brew “Shock horror”

16 April 2017 | By Mark Fitt

How rediculous..

Police officers from Plymouth’s E section emergency response team were pictured in The Sun with a headline saying, “Thin Brew Line,” sparking ridiculous controversy over a ‘tea break’.

The Sun had mentioned that the police officers were drinking tea for a whole 45 minutes at The Coffee Shack on Plymouth Hoe.

The police can clearly be seen in public, one can be seen still monitoring his radio as no doubt they all were.

Being in a public place where by residents can feel proud and safe knowing where their local bobbies are, but still on duty for the public.

They were working an eight-hour shift, why can’t they stop and have a brew? They are working on Easter Weekend, giving up their time from their families to help serve and protect all of us.

Chief Constable Andy Cooke of Merseyside Police, rightly tweeted: “Shock horror. Police officers taking a break and drinking tea. In public! Brilliant scoop. Makes you proud of the British press.”

Yorkshire tea took to twitter and tweeted: “Outrage as police drink tea… In other scandals this week, a postman tied his shoelaces and some nurses ate a Twix.”

This rediculous story has now gone viral with police officers now sending in their tweets.

Sgt Harry Tangye tweeted in solidarity for his fellow colleagues: “Enjoying my Coffee in public with my car parked outside!! #BrewsforBlues

 

Al Jackson a police officer in London rightly tweeted: “Old Bill doesn’t always get to have a meal or a break on busy days… #BrewsForBlues#SupportOldBill

 Whilst other police officers tweeted: “It’s gone international”

Police Officer Sean Harrison tweeted: “My #brewsforbluesbefore starting #PSUFootball shift. (Don’t tell the papers)”

Members of the public took to twiiter in support and respect of our brave police officers tweeting:

 

 

Author Mike Pannett took to twitter and tweeted with a hilarious tweet: “I’ve asked for an investigation to be carried out. My concern is, it wasn’t .@yorkshireteathe shift were drinking. Proper brews vital”

Photographer Wayne Perry told the BBC News when he took the pictures he thought that they would be used as a weather round-up.

A Coffee Shack spokesman said: “If anything it was good PR for the police - at least you can go up and talk to them, which you can’t if they’re passing in a patrol car.”

We should all thank the next police officer we see and buy them a brew, they are always there when we need them.

 

