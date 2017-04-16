PM’s Easter message says we are “coming together”

Here’s what she said

The Prime Minister, Theresa May has said in her Easter message that people are “coming together” after last year’s Brexit vote.

In May’s Easter message, she said the shared values of the British “can and must bring us together” as she said: “This year, after a period of intense debate over the right future for our country, there is a sense that people are coming together and uniting behind the opportunities that lie ahead.”

“For at heart, this country is one great union of people and nations with a proud history and a bright future.”

“And as we face the opportunities ahead of us the opportunities that stem from our decision to leave the European Union and embrace the world our shared interests, our shared ambitions and above all our shared values can - and must bring us together.”

Talking about Christianity May said that, “we should be confident about the role that Christianity has to play in the lives of people in our country.”

“And we should treasure the strong tradition that we have in this country of religious tolerance and freedom of speech.”

“We must continue to ensure that people feel able to speak about their faith, and that absolutely includes their faith in Christ.”

“We must be mindful of Christians and religious minorities around the world who do not enjoy these same freedoms, but who practise their religion in secret and often in fear.”

“And we must do more to stand up for the freedom of people of all religions to practice their beliefs openly and in peace and safety.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “At a time of growing conflict, that message of peace could not have more urgency throughout the world.”

“We hear painful stories every day, of homelessness, poverty or crisis in our health service - or across the world, of the devastating consequences of war and conflict, including millions forced to become refugees.”

“We need to respond to these problems head-on, through action and support for social justice, peace and reconciliation. Those principles are at the heart of Christianity.”

Tim Farron the Liberal Democrat leader hit back at May saying: “Given that we are turning the clock back to the early 1970s with Brexit (or indeed the 1580s if we do end up declaring war on Spain), then nostalgia is most definitely the mood of the moment.”

“Nostalgia and nationalism have become the fuel for an aggressive and irrational brand of politics that is the opposite of what liberals stand for.”

“I don’t want the Christian message to be stolen by the nostalgic nationalists, just as no Liberal should seek to appropriate Jesus for their own purposes either.”

“But the Easter message is one of internationalism, if you like Jesus died for you no matter who you are or where you are from.”