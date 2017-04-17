Pizza Hut to be eaten up in a £100m deal

Bidders fancy a slice

Pizza Hut the restaurant chain is currently owned by Rutland Partners a private equity firm however, there could be a deal on the table.

The Sunday Times reported Pricoa is in discussions to buy the restaurant chain after hiring advisors PWC to find a buyer.

Pizza Hut who nearly went into administration four years ago was bought by Rutland who paid a nominal sum to acquire the restaurant chain from Yum! Brands who are also behind KFC.

Rutland has poured millions into turning the business around and revamped around 350 of their premises they are also the owners of Bernard Mathews the turkey empire.