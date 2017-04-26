Philanthropist property investor smashes marathon fundraising target

Frogmore’s Chief Executive, Jo Allen raises £150,000 for Willow

Chief Executive of UK real estate fund manager, Frogmore successfully completed the London Marathon on Sunday, reaching her fundraising target of £150,000 in the process. Clocking a finish time of 5 hours 36 minutes, Jo Allen ran her first ever marathon in aid of national charity, Willow. The cause is the only UK Charity to provide seriously ill young adults with uplifting and unforgettable ‘Special Days’. Allen’s incredible efforts will see that 120 people will receive a Special Day, which can range from family breaks and theatre trips to sporting matches and music concerts.

Allen, who joined Frogmore in 1994 and was appointed Chief Executive in April 2016, is keen to make an impact not just in the property industry but also to make a genuine difference to the lives of others. The marathon is also a way to mark her 50th birthday, which she will celebrate this month.

Allen said: “Frogmore is a proud advocate of Willow and all the charity stands for. Whilst the constant training and race itself were beyond challenging at times, I know it’s nothing in comparison to the battles fought every day by the seriously ill young people supported by Willow. I have been very lucky in my life and it means a great deal to me to be able to give back to others who have been less fortunate.”

“I set this goal as a personal challenge to myself and to cross that finish line was an indescribable feeling. Knowing what a difference 26 miles will make to 120 seriously ill young people makes all the pain, sweat and tears worth it.”

To date, Willow has provided more than 13,000 Special Days for young adults diagnosed with a life-threatening condition such as cancer, motor neurone disease, cystic fibrosis and Huntington’s disease.

Willow Life President and co-founder, Bob Wilson, said: “We are truly humbled by everyone’s generosity to support Jo’s fundraiser. We are all very excited and beyond proud of what she has achieved and can’t thank her enough for taking it on. The funds raised will create 120 Special Days and will ensure we make a positive difference in the lives of probably more than 480 individuals affected by the turmoil of serious illness.”

To donate to Jo’s cause, please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jo-allen-is-50