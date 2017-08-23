Passengers evacuated from Stansted Airport due to suspicious package

23 August 2017 | By Peter Smyth

Plane in flight

Here’s what happened

Passengers on Wednesday afternoon were evacuated from Stansted Airport as a suspicious package had been found and some passengers were calling it a bomb scare.

People were evacuated from the front of the airport and “a 100 meter cordon was put in place.”

Stansted Airport tweeted:

The suspicous package turned out to be a bag and Essex Police said: “Officers were called to Airport today with reports of an unattended bag in the terminal. The item was found not to be suspicious.”

A spokesperson for Stansted Airport said: “Officers were called to Stansted Airport at around 2.30pm today following reports of an unattended bag in a part of the terminal.

“A 100-metre cordon was put in place while checks were carried out. The item was found not to be suspicious.”

Stansted Airport has since tweeted:

 

Social Bookmarks