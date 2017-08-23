Passengers evacuated from Stansted Airport due to suspicious package
Here’s what happened
Passengers on Wednesday afternoon were evacuated from Stansted Airport as a suspicious package had been found and some passengers were calling it a bomb scare.
Travel chaos -security alert at Stansted. Airport still evacuated pic.twitter.com/FJLIbEwA3G
— Jane O’Sullivan (@greentara) August 23, 2017
People were evacuated from the front of the airport and “a 100 meter cordon was put in place.”
Evacuation of terminal at stansted airport pic.twitter.com/OLv5b7Q90f
— Iain brunt (@IBrunt) August 23, 2017
Stansted Airport tweeted:
We apologise for the current inconvenience and will update as soon as we have more information.
— Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) August 23, 2017
The suspicous package turned out to be a bag and Essex Police said: “Officers were called to #Stansted Airport today with reports of an unattended bag in the terminal. The item was found not to be suspicious.”
A spokesperson for Stansted Airport said: “Officers were called to Stansted Airport at around 2.30pm today following reports of an unattended bag in a part of the terminal.
“A 100-metre cordon was put in place while checks were carried out. The item was found not to be suspicious.”
Stansted Airport has since tweeted:
Due to the discovery of an unattended bag a part of the terminal was cordoned off while police carried out checks on the item. (1/2)
— Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) August 23, 2017
The item was found not to be suspicious and the incident stood down. Flights continue to operate as normal. (2/2)
— Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) August 23, 2017