Parsons Green terror attack: Two more suspects have been arrested in Wales

Two more men, aged 30 and 48 have been arrested by counter-terrorism officers in Newport, Wales Wednesday morning in connection to the Tube bombing last Friday.

A third man aged, 25 was arrested Tuesday evening, at another address in Newport, there are now five people in custody including the two men that were arrested on Saturday.

Detectives have been allowed more time to question the two that are in custody since Saturday, the police can hold them for up to two weeks before they have to charge them or release them.

The head of the Metropolitan Counter Terrorism Command, commander Dean Haydon said: “This continues to be a fast-moving investigation.

“A significant amount of activity has taken place since the attack on Friday. We now have five men in custody and searches are continuing at four addresses.

“Detectives are carrying out extensive inquiries to determine the full facts behind the attack.

“We anticipate that the searches will take some days to complete and may cause further disruption.

“However, it is important that we continue with these searches and I’d like to thank all those affected for their support, patience and cooperation.”

He added: “As police and our partners do all we can to confront the threat, public vigilance remains as vital as ever.

“We urge the public to report any suspicious activity to the police by calling us, in confidence, on 0800 789 321, or in an emergency by dialling 999.

“We are asking the public to look out for anything that seems out of place, unusual or just doesn’t seem to fit in with day-to-day life. It may be nothing, but if you see or hear anything that could be terrorist-related trust your instincts, then act, and call us.”